The attorney for a Mount Pleasant man accused of attempted homicide in Fayette County requested he be released on nominal bail.
An attorney for Charles E. Chandler Jr., 57, contended he’s been in the county lockup since June 22, 2019, awaiting trial on charges he shot at a man during a dispute in Redstone Township.
Assistant Public Defender Gregory Kunkel contended Chandler had to be brought to trial within 180 days, but has not been.
Chandler’s bail is currently set at $200,000.
