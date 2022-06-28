The Community Foundation of Fayette County is holding a special meeting this Thursday for nonprofits that want to participate in Fayette Gives.
In its third year, the day-of-giving fundraiser offers local nonprofits the opportunity to raise money through online donations. Over the past two years, nearly $750,000 was raised for dozens of charities.
This year’s event will be held Nov. 10 - but to participate charities must sign up with CFFC. Registration runs through Sept. 1.
The Thursday meeting is at 9 a.m. at Fay-Penn Economic Development Council, 1040 Eberly Way, Lemont Furnace. Staff or board members of charities that are registered or plan to register are encouraged to attend. No registration is necessary for the meeting.
For more information on Fayette Gives, visit fayettegives.org.
