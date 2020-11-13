A Normalville man is accused of assaulting his 81-year-old mother during an argument, causing suspected fractures to her arm and leg Thursday.
Rickey H. King, 59, of Mill Run Road allegedly wrapped his arm's around Ethel King's neck from behind, lifted her up into air, turned around and dropped her onto his cement porch.
State police found Ethel King laying on the porch around noon, shortly after the assault, reporting she could not stand or walk. She was treated by Mutual Aid EMS, who told police she likely broke her right leg and left arm. Rickey King allegedly admitted to assaulting his mother in an interview with state police, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.
He was arrested and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr., who set bail at $15,000. King was released Friday after bail was posted on his behalf.
