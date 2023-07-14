A Normalville man faces multiple charges in connection to accusations he repeatedly sexually assaulted a juvenile over the course of several years.
- By Jon Andreassi newsroom@heraldstandard.com
Friday, July 14, 2023 11:52 AM
A Normalville man faces multiple charges in connection to accusations he repeatedly sexually assaulted a juvenile over the course of several years.
State police charged Brian Levi Upton, 42, Wednesday with felonies of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor.
According to the criminal complaint, investigators spoke with the alleged victim in January of this year. They told investigators that Upton had been sexually assaulting them since 2015. The child would have been 7 years old at the time.
Police said the most recent allegations occurred in late 2022 at Upton’s home in the 600 block of Buchanan Road, Saltlick Township.
Upton denied the allegations in an interview with state police in March. He returned for another interview the following month, and suggested his memory had been affected by drug usage.
“Whatever I did, whenever I was on Xanax, I have no idea,” Upton reportedly told police, according to the criminal complaint.
Investigators asked Upton if it’s possible the alleged incidents occurred when he was taking anti-anxiety medication.
“If that’s when it happened, I want to know, because I want to clear this up,” Upton said, according to the complaint.
Upton was arraigned Wednesday night before District Judge Ronald Haggerty, who sent him to the Fayette County jail on $40,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 26.
