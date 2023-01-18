A Normalville man charged with allegedly stabbing a woman in the face and chest waived his attempted homicide charges to court.
William Lewis Shroyer Jr., 28, waived charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person to the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas prior to Tuesday’s preliminary hearing.
Police said Shroyer was driving Kayla Swink home along Indian Creek Valley Road in Springfield Township at 7:55 p.m. Oct. 30 and asked her to drop a no-contact order she had against him.
Swink ran out of the vehicle and into Speedy Meedy’s to ask for help when Shroyer grabbed a knife and chased her into the store, court documents state.
Witnesses saw Shroyer stab the woman multiple times in the chest and face as she was lying on the floor, and one witness was able to restrain Shroyer until police arrived, according to the complaint.
Shroyer is scheduled for a formal arraignment before President Judge Steve Leskinen at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 16 at the Fayette County Courthouse.
He remains lodged in the Fayette County Prison with his bail being denied due to the nature of his charges.
