A Normalville woman was sued in Fayette County Court by a passenger in her vehicle who was injured in a crash last year.
Lauren I. Slack, of Uniontown, filed suit against April D. Fresh through attorney James T. Davis last week.
According to the filing, Slack was a passenger in Fresh’s Toyota Tundra when Fresh was traveling south along Route 119 near Lemont Furnace on Oct. 22, 2020.
The lawsuit states that Fresh’s vehicle began to veer off the roadway and drove through two reflective warning signs, and then collided with a disabled tractor trailer that was parked on the shoulder of the road.
Slack had to be extricated from the Tundra, and her right arm was amputated at the scene.
Slack also sustained injuries including a right femur fracture, cerebellar hemorrhaging and laceration of her left lip, according to the suit.
The lawsuit alleged that immediately following the collision, Fresh appeared disoriented, had a slow, think and slurred voice, appeared drowsy and had heavy eyes, and added that it’s believed that Fresh was allegedly under the influence of narcotics, illegal drugs and/or alcohol.
No criminal charges have been filed against Fresh in connection with the crash, Davis said.
“As a direct and proximate cause of the negligence, carelessness, and recklessness of the defendant April D. Fresh, the plaintiff, Lauren I. Slack, has suffered damages, including pain and suffering, resulting in loss of enjoyment of life, including loss of normal pursuits and pleasures of life,” Davis wrote in the lawsuit.
He said Slack has and may continue to have financial expenses or losses due to outstanding medical bills, and may incur future medical bills due to her injuries.
Slack is seeking judgment in an amount that exceeds $50,000 plus interest and the cost of the lawsuit.
