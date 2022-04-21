A North Belle Vernon man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh for allegedly violating federal firearms laws.
On Aug. 8, 2021, Jashawn Anthony Mackall, 28, possessed a 40-caliber handgun and ammunition as a convicted felon, the indictment alleged. Federal law prohibits someone who has been convicted of a felony from possessing those items.
Court paperwork indicated Mackall was convicted of aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license in in 2016, and carrying a firearm without a license in 2013. Both felony cases occurred in Westmoreland County.
If convicted, Mackall faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and maximum fine of $250,000.
State police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.
