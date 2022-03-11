A North Carolina man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly tried to enter a school building in Connellsville with a knife.
Police were called to the Connellsville Area Career and Technical Center early Wednesday on a report of a man trying to get into vehicles that were parked at the building.
John A. Stutler, 34, of Hookerton reportedly told officers and school staff that he was being chased by unknown individuals. Police said he tried to get into the school, telling them he needed help.
When police searched him, they found Stutler had a black folding knife, which is prohibited on school grounds.
Court documents indicated Stutler was “extremely paranoid,” insisting someone he could not identify was trying to hurt him. Police noted that his behavior is consistent with methamphetamine use.
Surveillance footage from the school showed that Stutler broke a garage door window in the rear of the building, valued at $500, police said.
He was taken into custody and charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds, defiant trespass, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and institutional vandalism.
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr. set his bond at $25,000. Stutler was unable to post the bond and is lodged in the Fayette County Prison.
He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1:15 p.m. March 24 before Haggerty.
