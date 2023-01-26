The North Fayette County Municipal Authority became the first entity to receive a loan through Fayette County’s recently established infrastructure bank.
Officials with the North Fayette County Municipal Authority (NFCMA) accepted their first loan installment Tuesday from the Fayette County Commissioners and the Fayette County Infrastructure Bank (FCIB) for $4.5 million.
The three NFCMA projects slated for funding include:
n Removal and replacement of all under drains, media, air systems and control panels at the Riverside Drive Water Treatment Plant in Connellsville. The Filters Six and Seven Upgrade Project is in the final design and permitting phase; bidding for the project is slated for this spring with completion planned for spring 2024.
n Connellsville Street Waterline Replacement Project, which is under construction with contractor Morgan Excavating LLC for the replacement of 630 feet of two-inch waterline, 1,120 feet of six-inch waterline, 4,020 feet of eight-inch waterline and 36 waterline valves and five hydrants along Connellsville Street, spanning from Dunbar Borough to Dunbar Township. The project is slated for completion in June.
n The Grindstone Road Waterline Project is scheduled for bidding as soon as the ongoing permitting phase is complete. It consists of the installation of 5,000 feet of six-inch waterline and five valves, which will connect dead-end systems and loop existing water lines, providing Jefferson Township with enhanced fire protection.
“The FCIB loan helps these projects by providing us with a lower-interest loan than we could have received ourselves,” said NFCMA General Manager Kenny Martray. “By subsidizing 1.5% of the loan for 20 years, it helps keep these projects manageable.”
Commissioner Scott Dunn said it’s excellent to see the infrastructure bank’s first installment head out the door.
“Improving infrastructure countywide has been a focus for the past few years,” Dunn said. “The FCIB is just another tool in the toolbox that our municipalities and authorities can take advantage of.”
“Using low-cost loans through our program, townships, municipalities and other entities will be able to receive funding for projects that they wouldn’t otherwise be able to complete,” said Commissioner Dave Lohr. “We’re excited to present the first check to North Fayette County Municipal Authority, and we anticipate that this is only the first of many worthy projects that will be funded through the infrastructure bank, for the betterment of Fayette County.”
NFCMA was one of five infrastructure bank-loan awardees recommended last year by the FCIB Advisory Board to receive more than $8 million in funding. Fayette’s program structure involves the county offering low-interest loans to more eligible applicants than what is available through traditional financing.
Commissioner Vince Vicites said he was pleased to hear the NFCMA was among the first batch of approvals for infrastructure bank funding and congratulated the team at NFCMA.
“These types of infrastructure development projects are what we envisioned when we created the infrastructure bank,” Vicites said.
Aimed at helping municipalities and municipal authorities fund infrastructure projects, the FCIB allows such entities to apply for loans from a special county fund to be used as a quicker, more reliable option for financing necessary repair or improvement projects.
