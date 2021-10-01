Connellsville police said a 72-year-old North Irwin man will face “a number” of criminal charges in connection with a police pursuit and crash in the city Tuesday evening.
In a release issued Thursday, police said they were notified Tuesday evening that Anthony B. Cottone was wanted on charges in Westmoreland County and was in the area. State police in Greensburg, who filed the charges, related Cottone was “armed and threatening self-harm,” the release noted.
According to court records, Cottone faces charges of filing a false insurance claim and receiving stolen property in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County.
Police found Cottone’s vehicle near the 700 block of North Pittsburgh Street, and when officers tried to talk to Cottone, he allegedly fled.
A short pursuit followed, ending when Cottone crashed his vehicle into a utility pole on Route 119 near Advanced Auto in Connellsville, causing a widespread power outage in the city.
The state police Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations’ Hazardous Device and Explosives Unit used a robot to help make safe entry into Cottone’s vehicle. He was removed, and flown to an area hospital for treatment.
“No officers or emergency personnel were injured during this incident and no force was used in the apprehension of Cottone,” the police release stated.
State police from Somerset and Uniontown also responded, in addition to Connellsville Police Auxiliary, New Haven Hose Fire Department and Fayette EMS.
