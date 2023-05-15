Fayette County’s new multi-use business park in North Union Township is slated to be bid out for construction next month.
“The 85-acre property is anticipated to create a unique, suburban, commercial and residential development that will support the creation and expansion of local businesses,” said Andrew French, executive director of the Fayette County Redevelopment Authority.
French and the county commissioners were recently presented with plans for the master site as well as engineering and design plans, which were created in partnership with the redevelopment authority and Sleighter Design in Lemont Furnace.
Since purchasing the property along Northgate Highway and Old Pittsburgh Road in North Union Township in 2021 from the Sisters of St. Basil, French said the redevelopment authority has worked with the commissioners to secure funding for the project, which included an initial $1 million investment by the county that was used, in part, to secure an additional $2.5 million in funding through the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).
French said Sleighter Design is also finalizing all necessary project permitting, including stormwater, erosion and sediment controls, as well as a Highway Occupancy Permit for the new entrance.
“With RACP funding secured and design and permitting close to completion, the redevelopment authority is preparing to place the initial phase of the development out to bid,” French said. “This first phase will include connection and installation of all utilities, site excavation and grading and the installation of the new entrance and road leading into the site and first developable sites.”
Sleighter Design President Rob Sleighter said the project team is also working on the development’s branding, which will pay tribute to the former landowner and 20th-century business titan JV Thompson.
“This is a really unique project, so we thought it would be good to give it an identity and build it around JV Thompson,” Sleighter said. “At one point, Thompson’s bank in Uniontown was one of the richest in the country.”
The new business park is something of an expansion of the Fayette County Business Park along Route 40 in South Union Township.
In 2004, the county received a $2 million state grant to create that business park where it had attracted over 50 businesses, $115 million in private investment to date and over 1,000 jobs.
A request for final land development approval will be presented to the Fayette County Planning Commission on June 8, and the project will be advertised for bids beginning June 15.
Construction is expected to begin Aug. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.