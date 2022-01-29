A North Union Township man is in jail for allegedly luring an 8-year-old girl to his house and making an inappropriate comment to her earlier this month.
Billy Joe Wilson, 33, of 232 Whyle Ave., faces one felony charge of child luring and a misdemeanor of corruption of minors.
According to court documents filed by state police, the afternoon Jan. 8 the victim had been playing with other children when Wilson told her to come to the basement entrance of his house.
There, Wilson allegedly told the victim to lift her shirt up.
According to police, the girl described Wilson as standing with one foot inside the door and one foot outside. She told police she felt as though Wilson wanted her to go into the basement with him.
Instead, she ran home and told her parents, according to court documents.
When questioned by police, Wilson claimed he had asked the victim if she was cold and offered her a coat that happened to be in the dryer located in his basement.
On the luring charge, District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr. sent Wilson to the Fayette County Prison on $20,000 bond following his arraignment Thursday.
State police also filed a second slate of charges against Wilson on Thursday, including felonies for aggravated indecent assault and unlawful contact with a minor, as well as misdemeanors for indecent exposure.
In that case, Wilson is alleged to have abused a girl multiples from 2002 through 2009. He was arraigned in that case on Friday morning, and bond was set at $50,000.
He did not post bond in the cases, and is in the Fayette County Prison with preliminary hearings on both cases set for Feb. 2.
