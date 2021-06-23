A North Union Township man was ordered held for court Tuesday in the Nov. 20 shooting death of a North Union woman.
Joseph Michael Thomas Jr., 36, is charged with killing 28-year-old Meghan Masi at her 435 Yauger Hollow Road home.
Jacob Springer of Hopwood testified at Tuesday’s preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock that Thomas went to his home Nov. 21 into Nov. 22 and told him that he shot Masi twice in the head.
“He came to me saying, ‘When I shot her, she fell over and started snoring or gurgling, so I had to put a pillow over her face and shoot her again,’” Springer testified.
Springer testified that between nine months to a year before the shooting, Thomas told him and his wife that he “wanted to kill (Masi) because she sexually abused his son and him.”
When Springer told Thomas during their conversation after the shooting that he would need to get an attorney, Springer said Thomas replied, “Why do I need an attorney? I didn’t do anything.”
Springer said he has known Thomas for 15 to 20 years.
Masi was found dead about noon Nov. 21, lying in a pool of blood at her home. An autopsy determined she died from two gunshot wounds to the head.
“It’s obvious the commonwealth has established a prima facie case, even just with this witness,” said Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower, referring to Springer’s testimony.
Thomas faces charges of criminal homicide, theft, criminal use of communication facility, false report, tampering with evidence and three counts of hindering apprehension or prosecution. He was represented at the hearing by attorney Paul Jubas.
Thomas’ formal arraignment is scheduled for July 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.