A North Union Township man and woman are both behind bars for allegedly assaulting each other with deadly weapons at their home Thursday morning.
State police were called to 44 Laura Lane at about 10 a.m., and arrested Chelsea L. Kifer, 24, and Alexander Craig Grissinger, 19, who both live at the address.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Kifer told troopers Grissinger held a gun to her chest, which appeared to be a shotgun, and said "I'm going to kill you." Kifer said she tried to stab Grissinger with a knife, and cut him on his right arm, right leg, left shoulder and left side of his face. Grissinger was taken to Uniontown Hospital for treatment.
Grissinger repeatedly told investigators the cuts were caused accidentally, claiming a butcher block of knives fell, and he was cut as he tried to catch them, the affidavit said. When asked about threatening Kiffer with a shotgun, he refused to answer further questions, police said.
Grissinger is charged with terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault. His bail is set at $50,000. Kifer is charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault. Her bail is set at $30,000. They were both arraigned Thursday night before on-call Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries and remain in Fayette County Prison.
