A North Union Township man was arrested for allegedly breaking his mother’s leg in two places during an argument about her husband.
Leonard Jeremy Marovich, 33, of 464 Coolspring Street is charged with aggravated assault and simple assault.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, state police were called to Uniontown Hospital Saturday to speak with his mother, Lisa Marovich. She reportedly told police she and her son were arguing at their home at about 9 p.m. the night before, when he allegedly grabbed her by the wrist and pushed her onto the bed. She told troopers she put her leg out to keep him off of her, and he grabbed her by the foot and twisted until she heard a loud pop.
Hospital staff told police she suffered a broken left fibula and left ankle, which will require surgery.
Leonard Marovich was arraigned Sunday before on-call Magisterial District Judge Michael M. Metros, who set bail at $20,000. A Common Pleas judge filed an order Monday, placing Marovich in Highlands Hospital and releasing him on his own recognizance.
In March 2018, Marovich was charged with assaulting Fayette EMS workers who revived him from a drug overdose. He allegedly assaulted two paramedics and threatened to shoot four EMS workers while they were trying to revive a woman he was found with in a car in South Union Township. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges and was sentenced to 24 months in jail followed by nine months on house arrest.
