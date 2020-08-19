A North Union Township man is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl.
State police charged Timothy Paul Jordan, 36, of Park Avenue Tuesday with corruption of minors and indecent assault of a person less than 16.
The girl told police Jordan sexually assaulted her on a night in late October and has inappropriately touched her on multiple occasions, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case.
The Herald-Standard does not identify those who allege they are victims of sexual assault.
State police interviewed Jordan, and he reportedly denied any inappropriate contact with the girl. A witness told police the girl was upset and crying on a night in the fall.
Jordan was arraigned Wednesday morning before Magisterial District Judge Nathan A. Henning, who set bail at $50,000 unsecured, meaning he was not required to post bail to be released. Court documents indicate Jordan hired private attorney Benjamin Goodwin to represent him.
