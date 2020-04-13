A 65-year-old North Union Township man was charged for alleged inappropriate contact with children that included threats, touching and pornographic images.
State police issued an arrest warrant Monday for James Michael McShane. He is facing three counts each of indecent assault and corruption of minors, and one count of terroristic threats.
According to court paperwork, McShane began the inappropriate contact after his wife’s death Oct. 25, 2019. He also allegedly threatened to “shoot and kill” the victims. The age of the three victims was not specified in court documents. The alleged crimes occurred at his home in Upper Oliver No. 3.
In an interview with police in March, McShane admitted to some of the reported contact, including sending pornographic images, police said. He told police he was “sorry for what he had done,” court documents said.
Charges were filed before Magisterial District Judge Nathan A. Henning.
