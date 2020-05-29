Emilio Settimi of North Union Township said he knew he would be drafted to serve in World War II after his two older brothers, Sam and Louie, joined the war effort.
Instead of waiting for a draft notice, he decided to take matters into his own hands.
“I played a trick on my parents. I knew I was going to be drafted, but I was only 17 years old, and I enlisted. They almost killed me,” he said, chuckling at his act of rebellion.
His military career took him to France and Germany, where he personally guarded Gen. George S. Patton.
Just two months after Settimi enlisted in the summer of 1943, he was shipped overseas to France. Still only 17, he became an infantry replacement in the 503rd Military Police Battalion. Settimi was placed in charge of the military police unit that would guard Patton during the Battle of the Bulge. Four people would travel in front of Patton and four would travel behind. He got to know Patton well, he said.
“He was a character. I tell you, what he said, he meant. And he was always right, too, but he was...” Settimi made the gesture for “crazy” and chuckled. “He didn’t care what he said. He didn’t care what he told (Dwight D.) Eisenhower or anything. Patton was Patton. That’s it,” he said.
Patton predicted future problems with Russia and wanted to take action, which was opposed by his superior officer, Eisenhower. Patton was reassigned to desk duty, but remained outspoken about the liberation of Berlin and against Russia and Joseph Stalin. The general was seriously injured in a car accident, which Settimi contends was a “setup job” by commanding officers because Patton was “too much mouth.” Patton was in his command vehicle when a 2½-ton Army truck hit him Dec. 9, 1945. Settimi said the truck driver “timed it perfectly” to injure Patton. He was paralyzed and died days later.
While Patton was opinionated and outspoken about his views, he also made sure to voice positive opinions of his guards, Settimi said.
“He said he never had such a bunch of good MPs who protected him,” he said. “It’s a shame what happened to him, because I still say it was a setup job.”
After Patton was moved to desk duty and before the accident, Settimi was reassigned to guard duty for German prisoners during the Nuremberg trials, which were held to bring Nazi war criminals to justice.
“We never had any problems with them,” he said of the prisoners. “They just sat there and listened. They knew what was going on, that’s for sure, but they never talked or anything. They just listened.”
In all, 185 prisoners were tried in the international military tribunals, 12 were sentenced to death, eight were sentenced to life in prison, and 77 others faced various prison sentences.
When he returned from the war in 1945, Settimi married his high school sweetheart, Josephine “Josie” Garafola. They were married nearly 70 years when she passed away in 2018.
“Best wife I ever had. That’s what I’d always tell her,” he said, with a twinkle in his eyes. “She says, ‘I better be the only one.’”
As he approaches his birthday – Settimi turns 94 on Saturday – he mused that the secret to a long life might be good Italian food. His brothers Sam and Louie, lived to 98 and 96 respectively.
“We had a good mother. She was an Italian. She was a very good cook,” he said. “Maybe that’s what did it. I don’t know!”
His wife, too, was Italian, and learned to cook from her own mother.
“She made the best pepperoni rolls,” said Settimi’s nephew, T.J. Lucostic.
Settimi was an avid gardener, and his wife would use his produce to can her own sauce and cook her family recipes from scratch.
“She never bought a can of sauce in the store. Never,” Settimi said.
On Sunday, members of his family with gather to celebrate his birthday. Lucostic’s wife and Settimi’s niece, Donella, and their sons, Anthony and his wife Lindsey, Christopher, Philip and his wife, Abby, Ryan, and their grandchildren, Eleanor and Gracie, will join Settimi in the celebration.
Lucostic said they decided to keep the gathering small in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Settimi said he plans to have a larger celebration for his next birthday milestone.
“I hope to make it to 100,” he said.
