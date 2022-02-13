Jurors summoned to hear cases during Fayette County’s monthly criminal court week recently rendered not guilty verdicts in an attempted homicide trial as well as two trials involving sexual assault.
On Wednesday, a jury found Kevin Masek, 31, of Uniontown, not guilty on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, possession of a weapon and strangulation.
Masek was accused of stabbing Raymond Peterson Jr. in the neck with a hunting knife on May 14, 2020.
Peterson was found near 190 East Coffee Street in Uniontown, where police performed life-saving measures; he was then taken to Uniontown Hospital and flown to Allegheny General Hospital for further treatment.
The Fayette County district attorney’s office withdrew two charges of recklessly endangering another person on Feb. 7.
Also on Wednesday, a jury found Thomas Dudley, 38, of Valdosta, Georgia, not guilty of six counts of aggravated indecent assault, four counts of indecent assault and one count of corruption of minors.
According to police, a woman accused Dudley of raping her in 2013, when she was 9 years old and Dudley was 29.
He was charged in 2020.
On Tuesday, a jury found James Albert Glover, 55, of McClellandtown, not guilty of rape of a person less than 13 years old, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse to a person less than 13 years old, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault, indecent assault to a person less than 13 years old and corruption of minors.
According to police, a woman told them that Glover raped her between 2001 and 2005 when she was between 8 and 12 years old.
Glover was charged in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.