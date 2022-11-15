The Notre Dame Club of Greensburg/Uniontown is holding the 2022 Hesburgh Lecture at the Fred Rogers Center at St. Vincent College in Latrobe on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 7 pm.
Notre Dame Club of Greensburg/Uniontown to host Hesburgh Lecture
Recent Headlines
- Montserrat Boys Choir to perform at St. Vincent College
- Wetlands Habitat at National Aviary reopens with new bird species, bird-friendly glass
- Area singers invited to compete in Williams Sing-Off Competition
- Phipps winter flower show set to begin on Nov. 18
- 'A Very Yinzer Christmas' features local musicians in holiday benefit concert
Business Card Directory
A Division of Davis Monuments
+1(724)564-2110
Uniontown Carmichaels Connellsville
+1(724)439-4380
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.