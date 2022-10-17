The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has imposed a $25,600 civil penalty on the California-based Steel City Gamma, which is accused of performing industrial radiography work in West Virginia without permission.
The work took place on Dec. 18, 2019, and between Jan. 1 and April 9, 2020, according to a press release issued Friday by the NRC. The NRC initially announced that it would be issuing a civil penalty against Steel City Gamma on March 2.
According to the release, Steel City Gamma had an opportunity to either pay the fine or contest it in a written response. The NRC claims to not have received either, and that its next step was to issue an order imposing the fine.
The NRC’s investigation ran between April and March 2020. According to the release, the company was conducting the work without a license, and the then-owner had “engaged in deliberate misconduct by knowingly violating regulations pertaining to reciprocity.”
According to the release, those violations did not result in any safety or security consequences.
