A court hearing on whether a Uniontown bar can remain open after a deadly shooting earlier this month has been postponed until May.
Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower filed a civil suit against the Sail’s Inn, owned by Thomas and Maureen Elias, to have the establishment permanently shut down. Bower’s suit cites more than 70 incidents in which police were called to the North Gallatin Avenue bar, including for assaults and violent threats.
The hearing had originally been scheduled for Monday afternoon, but attorney Douglas Sepic filed an emergency motion for a continuance on behalf of the Elias’. Bower said he had no objection to the delay. Judge Linda Cordaro will now hear the case at 1:30 p.m. May 17.
According to Bower, the emergency injunction Cordaro signed last week closing the Sail’s Inn will stay in place until the case is resolved.
Bower brought the suit after Tommy Stargell Jr., 28, and Darroll Gregg, 32, both of Uniontown, were shot and killed at the Sail’s Inn March 8.
Daryl Maurice Truley, 32, of Uniontown, is wanted for the murder of Gregg.
According to court records, Truley and Gregg were both armed when they got into a fight at the bar.
Bower said that before gunfire broke out, Stargell Jr. tried to break up the fight. According to Uniontown police, Truley fled the bar after firing multiple shots. He has not been taken into custody, and police said he is considered armed and dangerous.
