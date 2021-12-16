A Christmas tradition is returning to the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown.
“The Nutcracker Ballet" will be performed at 7 p.m. on this Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
“For many years, we were doing the production annually, except last year,” said Erica Miller, the executive director of the State Theatre Center for the Arts.
The production was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
“It had become such a tradition for us at the theater and the community and the dancers as well,” Miller said. “I know many of those kids were likely looking forward to it and for it not to happen, it was rather sad.”
Donna Marovic is the director and the choreographer for the production, which consists of a cast of about 120 people including local dancers from the age of 6 to adults from multiple dance studios in the county.
“These kids cried last year, but that was a very difficult year,” Marovic said.
When it was announced the production would return this year, she said the kids were ready to jump right back in.
Because there was a year off from the show, Marovic said she started rehearsals in September, which was a few weeks earlier than normal.
“I wanted to make sure I was prepared,” Marovic said.
Miller said not only were the actors prepared for the return of the ballet -- they were excited for it.
“They were thrilled when we posted the audition announcement,” Miller said. “There was a huge turnout in auditions. It was very heartwarming, and it made us feel like we made the right choice.”
Marovic said a show the size of “The Nutcracker Ballet” takes a lot of time to put together, with dance students meeting once every weekend to get the choreography down a little bit at a time, especially when instructing the younger dancers.
“For me, the challenge is time and for them (the dancers) it's time, but it always comes together,” Marovic said, adding the she's always thrilled when seeing the production on stage.
This year will have a new backdrop for the show's second act that was originally ordered in 2019 for the 2020 show.
“We can't wait to use it this year,” Miller said, adding that she believes the show will have a mix of beautiful moments, cute and endearing aspects like the younger actors dressed as mice with the Mouse King, the variations of dances that are expressed through the scene and the visuals with The Land of Sweets.
“My favorite scene is the snow scene with the dancers -- the older girls and the younger kids are together on stage,” Miller said. “And it snows in the theater; it's lovely.”
The production has become such a staple in the area that Miller said it's fun to see how many of the dancers have grown up with the production, acting in different parts through the years.
“There are so many great dance studios in our community,” Miller said, adding that because so many children dance, it's a part of the fiber that makes Uniontown what it is. “I think we do have a lot of people who appreciate dance and come back year after year to see the show.”
Miller said a lot of tickets have been sold already, but plenty of seats are still available.
Ticket are $15 and can be purchased by calling 724-439-1360, visiting www.statetheatre.info or at the box office.
