The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Springfield Township early Friday, bringing winds over 110 mph that overturned a mobile home and caused widespread damage to the area.
NWS confirmed in a social media post Friday afternoon that a tornado of “at least EF-2 intensity” formed. An EF-2 tornado is classified as one that has winds between 111 mph and 135 mph.
It was the 26th tornado reported in Fayette County since 1882, according to the NWS, and the first of EF-2 or greater force in the county since June 2, 1998.
According to Fayette County Emergency Management, crews were called to Fairmont Road shortly before 3 a.m. to assist a family of five after their mobile home overturned as a result of the winds. Officials said the home had been knocked off of its blocks, with its residents trapped inside. Two people were injured, and had to be transported to Penn Highlands-Mon Valley Hospital. One was a 5-year-old boy who had an arm injury, and the other a 30-year-old man who suffered cuts from broken glass.
All of the home’s residents were accounted for by 3:49 a.m., according to emergency management. Those who were not hospitalized had family to stay with, and did not require assistance from the American Red Cross.
Sue Griffith, public information officer for Fayette County Emergency Management, said there was more than 1 mile of damage, mostly contained to the Mill Run area.
While no other homes were destroyed, Griffith said the storm caused damage to barns and farming equipment in the area.
Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Camp in Mill Run was also damaged by the tornado. Emergency management sent out an alert shortly before 5 a.m. asking occupants of the camp to report for a headcount and ensure everyone was accounted for.
“There were large, large trees on vehicles, cabins and campers that people had taken there,” Griffith said.
Griffith praised the quick response of the camp.
“The campground was very proactive. By early this morning, all of their campers were accounted for,” Griffith said.
The camp addressed the situation in a Facebook post Friday. According to the post, they do not have power and will be closed for the weekend. Guests with reservations will have the option to reschedule or receive a full refund.
“We would also like to take a moment to sincerely thank all of our on-site guests and team members for the admirable way you all acted during the storm and its aftermath. Your spirit and cooperation was more appreciated than you will ever know. Thank you all for your patience and understanding given the current circumstance,” reads the post.
The storm also resulted in nearly every resident of Springfield Township losing power. As of Friday afternoon, there were more than 1,200 West Penn Power customers in Springfield still without power, according to their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.