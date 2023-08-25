Mill Run damage

Mark Hofmann | Herald-Standard

Crews limited traffic to one lane on Friday along Route 381 in Mill Run as trees and other debris were removed from the roadway following Friday’s early morning storms.

 Mark Hofmann | Herald-Standard

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Springfield Township early Friday, bringing winds over 110 mph that overturned a mobile home and caused widespread damage to the area.

