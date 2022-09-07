A New York man was denied bail after he allegedly fired multiple rounds in a Uniontown club occupied by up to 100 people on Sunday.
Ruben Cano, 37, of Brooklyn, faces two counts each of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault, and one count each of possession of a firearm prohibited, receiving stolen property and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure.
Uniontown police said Cano shot into the entrance of La Kave, a lounge on East Fayette Street, around 2:15 a.m. and then fled. At the scene, police said they found 19 bullet casings on the street and four bullet fragments inside the building. The glass of the building’s front door was shattered by the gunfire, according to a complaint filed against Cano.
Police said they were contacted by Jerica Allen after the shooting. Allen reportedly told police she was the intended target of the shooting. Court paperwork indicated Allen and others left the club and saw Cano standing outside. She reportedly told police Cano lifted his shirt, pulled out a gun and started firing at the lounge’s entrance, where she and her friends were standing.
Police said there were between 50 and 100 people inside La Kave at the time.
Officers later received a tip that Cano was driving on Coolspring Street in the city, and took him into custody. Inside his SUV, police said they found drugs and a stolen handgun.
Magisterial District Judge Jason Cox denied bail for Cano, citing that he is a threat to himself and others, and a flight risk.
Cano is lodged in the Fayette County Prison with a preliminary hearing scheduled at 3 p.m. Sept. 15 before Cox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.