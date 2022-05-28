For the Herald-Standard
The Oak Grove Cemetery in South Union Township is the final resting place of military service members stretching back to the Revolutionary War.
“There is just so much history there that it’s unbelievable,” said Janet Marker, vice president of the cemetery’s board.
The cemetery was once called Union Cemetery for the Civil War soldiers who fought for the Union and were buried there. Among the graves is a Civil War monument where 70 soldiers are buried. A total of 236 Civil War soldiers are buried at Oak Grove.
Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day, was started to remember Civil War soldiers. Oak Grove cemetery’s first Decoration Day service was held in 1867, and the volunteers continue hosting services there today. This year’s will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m., with the public welcome to attend.
“Decoration Day used to be a very important day,” Marker said.
Decoration Day is held on the Sunday before Memorial Day. Volunteers honor the soldiers with military rites, patriotic music and historical speeches, Marker said.
Maintaining the graves was once a task completed by family members, she said. But most of them have died, so the volunteer group took on the challenge of caring for the 15.5-acre cemetery. It costs about $25,000 annually for upkeep, she said.
“It’s huge. It’s absolutely huge,” she said. “Going to the cemetery was very important for families. They would keep it up, or pay someone to do it. But most of the people buried in the cemetery, their families are all gone.”
Also among them are the founders of Uniontown, including the Beeson family and Ephraim Douglass, an American Revolution prisoner of war who became the first mayor of Uniontown.
“One of my favorite people is Ephraim Douglass,” Marker said. “He was a real character.”
Douglass was taken captive by the British during a battle in New Jersey and held in a prison ship off of the coast of New York for more than a year, Marker said.
“There were many deaths. Very few people survived being prisoners of war on these massive ships,” she said.
Another was Arthur Ingraham Ellis, a Civil War Union soldier and owner of the former Ellis Music Store on Morgantown Street. He was known as Uniontown’s “Grand Old Man,” according to a 1932 newspaper article. A group of Civil War soldiers honored him during a ceremony Nov. 11, 1932, marking the anniversary of the end of World War I.
Few burials are held in the cemetery today. No plots remain, and those burials that are held were purchased years ago by families who bought several plots as a family burial ground. Marker will be buried there, she said, after her grandfather bought several graves for family members.
Marker, 92, said she keeps a book of people buried at Oak Grove, and it is common for people from across the country to call her and ask for a family member’s final resting place.
Marker’s own history brushed up against the lives of Uniontown’s prominent historical figures buried in Oak Grove. She remembers the days when she would walk down Mount Vernon Avenue and listen to Gerald Fitzgerald Jr. playing the piano from inside his mansion.
He was the son of Lida Niccolis Fitzgerald, the Princess of Thurn and Taxis. The princess was the niece of coal baron J.V. Thompson, who lived at Mount Saint Macrina.
Fitzgerald was blind, but became a masterful pianist, Marker said. When she was in grade school, she would walk a few doors down from her childhood home in Uniontown and listen to the notes drift out from the open doors onto listeners outside the iron gates.
“There used to be some magnificent houses around Uniontown,” said Marker. “It was very elaborate. Money was no problem. Then, they had the depression.”
Even the depression was “the good ole days,” she said.
“If someone came to the back door, and they were hungry, you gave them a jelly sandwich,” she said.
Marker recalled the loss of life in World War II and a family of six boys who grew up down the street from her. The five oldest boys were sent to fight in Europe, Marker said.
“But the baby boy, he went to Korea and he was killed,” she said.
Among them was a close friend of her late husband Lt. Col. Charles W. Marker Jr. She said her husband joined the Marine Corps and his friend joined the Air Force, the fulfillment of a lifelong dream for both of them. But in that family home, a gold star was on the window, marking the death of a service member killed in action.
“He was shot down over the Mediterranean. He was missing in action, and after some time, he was declared lost,” she said. “But they never found any evidence of that plane.”
She said other members of his squadron saw the plane go down. She remembers walking through her neighborhood and seeing the gold stars in the windows of many homes.
“There were few flags without a star in the windows,” she said. “There were a good many boys on Mount Vernon Avenue who didn’t make it home.”
