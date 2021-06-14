Officials announce $100K in funding for Rices Landing remediation project

Commonwealth Financing Authority has approved a $100,000 grant to be used to demolish a Rices Landing building that officials said recently is posing a health and safety risk.
State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, and state Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township, said the old bank building in Rices Landing has been vacant for many years, resulting in several deficiencies and causing unsafe conditions for pedestrians and traffic along Main Street.
“The new CFA Blight Remediation program will be a huge help here in Rices Landing,” Snyder said. “It will allow for the expedited removal of an unsafe building and provides a great opportunity for redevelopment to spur future economic growth.”
The Commonwealth Financing Authority provides funding for a multitude of projects that help businesses and communities succeed and thrive, including those focused on development, water quality, energy infrastructure and more.
“Rices Landing has a long and storied existence along the historic Monongahela River,” Bartolotta said. “The borough has been part of Pennsylvania’s industrial past with the WA Young and Sons Foundry and is embracing the recreational possibilities for the future. I applaud the continued pursuit to combat blight in our beautiful corner of the commonwealth.”
For more information, visit https://dced.pa.gov/programs-funding/commonwealth-financing-authority-cfa/.
