Uniontown’s mayor and solicitor said officials are taking steps to make sure business in the city treasurer’s office continues on, with safeguards in place, after the treasurer was charged with allegedly stealing nearly $107,000 tax payments.
Solicitor Tim Witt said council passed a resolution with strict procedures governing how cash payments will be handed in Treasurer Antoinette L. Hodge’s office.
“And the city is going to insist on fastidious adherence to those procedures,” Witt said Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Hodge, 53, of Uniontown was charged with theft, misapplication of entrusted property, perjury and receiving stolen property. A statewide grand jury heard testimony that after Hodge was installed as treasurer in 2020, she took over filling out deposit slips, was the only person to reviewed tax account information, and eliminated other checks and balances.
According to the grand jury presentment, sometimes weeks would go by before Hodge deposited money paid to the office.
Witt said council is currently evaluating how to shift duties within the office. In addition to Hodge, the office is staffed with a deputy treasurer and a clerk.
Despite any new or forthcoming policy changes, Witt said because Hodge is an elected official, she will remain the city’s treasurer.
“What has transpired thus far hasn’t implicated any removal procedures,” he said.
In early 2021, city council launched an investigation after more than a dozen taxpayers received delinquency notices despite having already paid their taxes, mostly in cash. An extensive forensic audit of 2020-2021 found that there was a loss of $106,750 of taxpayer money during that time.
The charges filed against Hodge alleged she took the money and used it for personal gain, taking multiple vacations and spending hundreds of dollars a day on lottery tickets.
Mayor Bill Gerke said he wants city residents to be reassured that if the council sees something wrong, they will look into it.
“We’re doing everything in our power to oversee that something like this doesn’t occur again,” said Gerke. “That’s why we ordered the forensic audit. We saw some improprieties that were going on with the finances of the city.”
Witt said once the city received the auditor’s report, a claim was filed with the bonding company in light of the loss. The company approved the claim and reimbursed the city the missing $106,750.
Gerke said the city will likely not be reimbursed for either its legal fees and the fees from the forensic audit, which totaled $91,000.
Hodge, who also testified before the grand jury the recommended the charges, denied taking funds entrusted to her office, and in a lawsuit filed in 2021, claimed city officials hindered her from doing her job because she is Black. That suit also claimed some city officials may have altered records to accuse Hodge of misconduct. In August, the lawsuit was dismissed at Hodge’s request after her attorney cited the ongoing grand jury investigation.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Hodge at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 10 before Magisterial Judge Jason Cox.
She is free on $75,000 unsecured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.