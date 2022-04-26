A Ohio man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and resisted when police tried to take him into custody.
Michael J. English, 47, of Nashport, was charged with resisting arrest, simple assault and harassment before on-call Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty on Saturday.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Uniontown City Police responded to a call at Mt. Vernon Towers around 5 a.m. Saturday concerning a woman who was yelling for help because she was being beaten up by her boyfriend.
Police spoke with Elizabeth Fabian, who told them that her boyfriend, English, got angry with her over laundry. The two argued and English allegedly shut both of Fabian’s hands in a door.
Police tried to speak with English, but said he would not answer the door. The fire department was contacted to bring the master key to gain entry into the apartment, and state police arrived on the scene to assist.
When police got into the apartment, they alleged English tried to avoid being handcuffed by pulling away from police. He was arraigned and lodged in Fayette County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for May 10 at 1 p.m.
