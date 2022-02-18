An Ohio man allegedly fled from police, driving at speeds of more than 100 mph while he had a child in his car early Thursday.
Police said Nathaniel Austin Jr., 33, of Youngstown refused to stop when troopers tried to pull him over on Route 119 in Bullskin Township for speeding and a non-functioning brake light just before 2 a.m.
The complaint alleged Austin sped away, traveling through stoplights and stop signs on Kingview, Crossroads and Mount Pleasant roads before getting back on Route 119. There, he drove for several miles with his speed exceeding 100 mph, police alleged.
Police said Austin tried to exit Route 119 at Technology Drive, but was going too fast and lost control of the car. The Chevy Malibu he was driving rolled off the side of the exit ramp and police said they saw a small child in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle and noted in court paperwork that Austin’s girlfriend was in the front passenger seat.
Charges documents alleged Austin got out of the car and fled, but was taken into custody in a wooded area about 100 feet away.
Police did not say whether the child, Austin or his girlfriend were injured in the crash.
The complaint stated Austin told police he fled because he had an ounce of marijuana in the car and was driving with a suspended license. Police added that when they approached the vehicle, they noticed a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the Chevy.
Police executed a search warrant on the vehicle and found one small bag of marijuana, one large bag of marijuana and a black scale inside a duffle bag.
Austin was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr. on charges of endangering the welfare of children, fleeing or attempting to elude police, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest and multiple drug charges and traffic violations.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Haggerty at 10 a.m. Feb. 24.
He is currently lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bond set at $30,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.