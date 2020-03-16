A wanted Ohio man was denied bail after allegedly assaulting a woman at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Wharton Township Saturday night.
Kenyatto Terric Berry, 45, of Columbus was charged with simple assault.
Police alleged Berry and a woman were arguing about her phone in the Nemacolin lobby at about 8 p.m. when he ripped her shirt off and forced her onto the elevator. Inside, he allegedly kicked her and ripped her hair out. Hotel staff separated them.
Berry arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr., who denied bail due to a reported flight risk and because Berry is allegedly a violent offender from out of the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.