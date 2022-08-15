A Ohio woman died after her raft overturned on the rapids at Ohiopyle State Park over the weekend.
Fayette County Coroner Dr. Philip Reilly confirmed Monday that Julie Moore, 51, of Columbus, Ohio, died from an accidental drowning on Saturday at Ohiopyle State Park.
Kenneth E. Bisbee, the park operations manager with the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of State Parks, said Moore was flipped out of her raft when it overturned in one of the rapids on the Lower Youghiogheny River.
Reilly said he was told that Moore was part of a group of 70 people taking part in rafting. He said Moore was sharing a raft with her two daughters and one of the daughter's boyfriend when the raft overturned.
Reilly said the group noticed that Moore didn't come up from under the water and a search immediately took place. He said Moore was underwater for several minutes, and investigators believe that Moore's foot was caught on something under the water and the current from the river kept her submerged.
Reilly said Moore was wearing a new and functional life jacket, but the combination of her foot being caught and the pressure from the current prevented the life jacket from helping her rise to the surface.
"River guides from several outfitters, along with DCNR Rangers and responders from Ohiopyle/Stewart VFD’s Water Rescue team began resuscitation efforts immediately, which continued with EMS while she was transported to Uniontown Hospital," Bisbee said.
Reilly said the resuscitation efforts went on for about two hours before Moore was pronounced dead at the hospital around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday. He added that resuscitation was more difficult due to Moore having hypothermia from being in the chilly water for the extended period of time.
An autopsy was performed on Moore on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.