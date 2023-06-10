Ohiopyle resident and World War II veteran Edward Jackson celebrated a milestone on Saturday: his 100th birthday.
“I’m still walking, still talking and all of that,” Jackson said Friday, his last day with a double-digit age. “Every part of me still works. There’s always something you can do if you’re able to move.”
Jackson entered the U.S. Army on March 17, 1943, and was sent to serve in Africa, where his job was to bulldoze air strips behind enemy lines.
Fate, however, had different plans for him.
A new, young soldier was playing with a hand grenade while on a march and accidentally pulled the pin. The soldier panicked and dropped the grenade to the ground. Jackson acted fast, and kicked it over a hill where it detonated at a safe distance from everyone.
The next day, Jackson was told he was being moved to Italy, where it was a bit safer. He encountered challenges there, too, when he and a buddy saw a plane fly over their ship. He recognized it wasn’t an American plane and went to investigate as a bomb was dropped on the ship. The explosion threw him off his feet, and knocked him unconscious.
“He doesn’t see himself as a hero, but we do,” said Nathan Henning, Jackson’s great-nephew. “He doesn’t see himself as anything other than a regular guy, but he’s an amazing guy and he’s really proud of his family.”
Jackson served in the Army’s 681st Port Company as a private first class until his discharge in 1945, and returned to Ohiopyle. There, he worked on a farm, and was employed as a crane operator, logger, coal miner and core driller until he retired in 1980.
Jackson married his wife, Ethel, in August 1957 after dating her for 13 years. The couple’s daughter, Tammy Jackson, said their family plans to celebrate her father and his life well-lived as he marks 100 years.
“There’ll be lots of good food, a bounce house for the kids, some cornhole,” she said the day before the festivities. “One-hundred only happens once, so we’re going to try and have a good time.”
Prior to his birthday, Jackson received a number of other honors, including a letter from Gov. Josh Shapiro, and an American Flag flew over the U.S. Capitol in his honor. Additionally, the Fayette County commissioners designated June 10 “Edward Jackson Day” in the county.
Henning called his uncle “the most honest, hard-working man you’d ever meet.”
“He’s been the cornerstone of the family forever,” said Henning, a magisterial district judge in Fayette County.
Leading up to Jackson’s 100th birthday, his family held mini-celebrations monthly starting in January.
Guests at the official 100th celebration on Saturday received mugs with “100” printed on one side, and “Don’t Give Up” printed on the other side. Tammy Jackson said the phrase is a bit of a motto for her father.
On Friday, Edward Jackson pondered the secret to reaching the milestone birthday. He determined it could be as simple as drinking coffee all day long and having a bowl of oatmeal each morning.
“And,” he said, “never give up.”
Never Give Up! Happy 100th Birthday! Heroes do exist!
