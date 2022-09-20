For the Herald-Standard
The first and oldest Byzantine Catholic Church in southwestern Pennsylvania is tucked away in Leisenring, where its members recently celebrated 130 years.
Theresa Karaffa of Leisenring holds many memories of St. Stephen Protomartyr Byzantine Catholic Church, drawing on writings and stories from her mother, her own recollections and historical archives she found in her 86 years at the church.
She and her younger sister, Betty Jane Karaffa, provided information to Robert and Melba Gillingham of South Union Township to compile the church’s rich history into a 195-page book. Robert Gillingham said he started the project in February, writing from morning until lunchtime for about five months and meeting with Karaffa about once a week.
“I think every generation has to preserve what previous generations did and what they taught,” Robert Gillingham said. “That’s really the impetus of why we wrote the book.”
The church and its history are closely tied to coal mining. Many immigrants from Eastern Europe came to southwestern Pennsylvania for coal mining jobs in the early 1800s, usually planning to earn money and return home. As war tensions were building in their homelands, many decided to settle in the United States and founded churches.
Leisenring was selected as the first parish location for the Byzantine Catholic Metropolitan Archdiocese of Pittsburgh due to its central location in the Connellsville Coal Seam, which stretches from Latrobe to Smithfield. The Rev. Alexander Dzubay founded the church in 1892 and served as its pastor until 1916.
The church had dozens of organizations in its heyday for men, women and children, including social clubs, fitness groups and civic organizations, Robert Gillingham said.
“At that time, it was more of a social organization to help people adjust to the new world, to give them some solidarity within their organization,” he said.
During Dzubay’s ministry, the parish had 1,800 members. Today, Theresa Karaffa said about 25 to 30 people attend Sunday services.
“The church was always so crowded when I was young. It was nothing if we had to put up chairs. When the mines shut down, we lost a lot of the middle-aged guys because they go to go find jobs,” she said.
Many of them moved to Ohio, but those mines would not hire anyone over 50.
“My father was 51,” she said. “So, we never left.”
Karaffa helped compile a historical booklet for the 100th anniversary, and organized a celebration for its 120 years. When the reverend asked her why she decided to mark the 120-year anniversary, she told him she did not think she would make it to the 125th anniversary.
“Now we’re at the 130th,” she said.
She pointed out that she is not the oldest member of the church. That title goes to a 107-year-old woman.
When she was a little girl, she remembers feeling sorry for the old women in the church, because most walked to mass, some from Dunbar. Karaffa’s family only lived about half a mile away. Some church members hired a street car to drop them off in front of the church for 10 cents.
Back then, she said there was a large cross in front of the church, but when lightning struck a nearby tree, it had to be taken down.
That was not the first time the church nearly caught fire. Her mother told her about a time when she was a little girl and the pulley system holding the vigil candle broke during mass. No one was hurt, but the church leaders replaced the pulley system. Karaffa said the ornate piece was recently found in the basement.
Another replacement was the painting on the church’s ceiling. Karaffa recalls fidgeting during mass and gazing up at the image of the church’s namesake being stoned to death. Today, the art on the ceiling is an image of Jesus.
Theresa and Betty Jane Karaffa are third-generation church members, and followed in the footsteps of their parents and grandparents as actively involved members.
“We hope that everyone who reads this book will see the love and pride we have in our St. Stephen Church and in the village of Leisenring, PA,” the sisters wrote to their readers in the book.
Robert Gillingham said it was important to him to compile the history of the church so young parishioners understand its past.
“We believe, very much, that the good and bad of what people did, we can learn from,” he said.
Each family at the church received an anniversary book, and they are being sold for $20. The proceeds go toward the church.
