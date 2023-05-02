In February, Fayette County joined Washington and Allegheny counties on the state Department of Agriculture’s spotted lanternfly quarantine list.
Now, with spotted lanternfly season fast approaching, the agriculture department is encouraging people to keep their eyes peeled for hatchlings and to report insect sightings online at https://services.agriculture.pa.gov/SLFReport/, or by dialing 1-888-4BADFLY.
Sightings are being monitored, and the agriculture department and its partners will use that information to discover new spotted lanternfly habitats, and contain and limit further spread.
Spotted lanternflies hatch over an extended period of time, between May and June. Newly hatched spotted lanternflies, called nymphs, have striking red bodies and black legs, both dotted in white spots. As the insect grows, the spotted lanternfly takes on muted tones, and is speckled in black spots.
Killing spotted lanternflies is recommended, and those who live, work in or travel through quarantine counties are encouraged to check vehicles and clothing before driving through different counties to decrease the spread.
No spotted lanternflies have yet been reported in Greene County, making it crucial that people headed south ensure they are not giving the insect a free ride.
Spotted lanternflies, an invasive species from Asia, first arrived in the United States in 2014, when they were spotted in Berks County, Pa.
The insect excretes a sugary waste called honeydew, which attracts bees, wasps and other insects, and builds up on surfaces, according to the agriculture department. That buildup causes sooty mold and black-colored fungi to grow. Spotted lanternflies are detrimental to native species and gardens (they are known to destroy cucumber plants) and also pose a risk to the economy.
The invasive species has a predilection toward grape vines, maple and black walnut trees, all important to Pennsylvania’s economy.
According to a 2019 economic impact study shared by the agriculture department, uncontrolled spotted lanternflies could impact more than 2,800 jobs and cost the state $324 million annually.
The agency is working with Penn State Extension to raise awareness of spotted lanternflies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.