“Once Upon a Mattress”, a musical that’s a comic retelling of the fairy tale of “The Princess and the Pea,” will run at the Geyer Performing Arts Center in Scottdale today through Sunday.
The Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday show will begin at 2:30 p.m. For more information and tickets, visit www.geyerpac.com.
