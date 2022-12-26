The Investigation continues into the cause of a Christmas Eve fire in South Union Township that claimed one life and totally destroyed a home.
One dead from South Union Township fire
- By Paul Paterra newsroom@heraldstandard.com
-
- Updated
- 0
Recent Headlines
- One dead from South Union Township fire
- Greenhouse to provide year-round growing at Brownsville community garden
- PPDP offers support to moms struggling with depression
- Main Street Theatre Company expands to year-round performances, launches youth training program
- The gift of life: Daughter donates liver to mom
Business Card Directory
A Division of Davis Monuments
+1(724)564-2110
Uniontown Carmichaels Connellsville
+1(724)439-4380
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.