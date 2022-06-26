A woman died in a house fire in Uniontown over the weekend.
"We received a call for a reported house on fire, with the caller reporting to 911 a lot of smoke in the area," said Uniontown Fire Chief Scott Conn of the fire at a dwelling at 6 Elmwood St. at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Upon arrival, Conn said there were reports of someone trapped in the house, but a number of those reports were conflicting, with one falsely stating there was a baby or small child trapped in the home.
"Our crews quickly and aggressively searched the house under dense smoke and heat while holding the fire in check with a hose line," Conn said. "An adult victim was found, but sadly and unfortunately, had already succumbed as a result of the fire."
Lt. Tom Kolencik with the Uniontown Police Department said the woman who died in the fire was identified as Amy Darnell, but he did not have Darnell's age or town of residence.
Conn said the woman was the only fire victim as two firefighters were evaluated for heat-related distress and likely dehydration.
He added that the fire was found to be well involved and spreading fast vertically into the rest of the house up the stairwells and in concealed wall cavities, which led firefighters to engage with fire-suppression operations, including opening up void spaces and cutting off the fire from spreading.
"Combine all that with the unfortunate situation of the fatality and the heat of the day, and we definitely had our hands full," Conn said. "Buildings damaged by fire are bad enough as it is, but when a life is lost, it is very tragic."
Kolencik said an autopsy has been scheduled to determine Darnell's cause of death.
Conn said they were assisted by Fayette EMS, which also provided rehab assistance, Uniontown City Police, assisting fire departments from South Union, Hopwood, North Union, West Leisenring, Dunbar, Fairchance, New Haven Hose Company and Adah.
"All agencies worked very well together," Conn said, adding his appreciation to neighbors who provided additional water and means to help cool firefighters. "The citizens of that neighborhood should really be commended for their efforts."
Firefighters fought the fire for a good two hours, Conn said, adding they departed the scene around 4 p.m.
Conn said the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal's Division and the city police department are continuing the investigation of the cause of the fire.
