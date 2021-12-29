State police report that one person was shot in Menallen Township early Tuesday morning.
Trooper Forrest Allison confirmed that state police responded at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to a housing complex along Searight Herbert Road for a report of gun shots.
Allison said one person was struck and injured. He was waiting for an update on the victim’s condition.
No further information was available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.