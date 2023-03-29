One person was killed in an ATV accident in Menallen Township Tuesday afternoon.
One killed in Menallen Township ATV accident
- By Jon Andreassi newsroom@heraldstandard.com
Wednesday, March 29, 2023 1:43 AM
According to a Fayette County 911 supervisor, emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Waltersburg Road shortly before 2 p.m.
The person was declared dead at the scene. Their identity was not immediately available. No other injuries were reported, according to 911.
State police are investigating, and Menallen Township and Smock fire departments also responded to the scene.
