A Dunbar Township woman was killed Monday after a head-on collision with a school van carrying three elementary school students.
According to state police, Brenda Dewitt, 56, attempted to pass the car in front of her while driving west on Furnace Run Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. Police said she failed to cross back over and crashed into a Connellsville Area School District van. The crash occurred near Furnace Run Road’s intersection with DMC Road.
State police believe that alcohol and speed were a factor in the crash.
Dewitt was declared dead at the scene, according to police. The van driver and three Dunbar Township Elementary School students were hospitalized as a result of the crash.
District Superintendent Dr. Joseph Bradley said Richard Watson, 73, of Dunbar, along with one student suffered serious injuries and were flown by helicopter to Pittsburgh hospitals. The other two students were treated at local hospitals, according to Bradley.
“We are thankful that (Watson) applied his training and kept the students safe while waiting for first responders. We want to keep everyone involved in our thoughts,” Bradley said in a news release.
The driver of the vehicle Dewitt was trying to pass was unable to stop and made light contact with her driver side door. He was uninjured and did not require medical treatment.
Dunbar Township Fire Department also responded to the scene. State police continue to investigate the accident.
