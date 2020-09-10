The right-hand lane of Route 119 in Connellsville between East Crawford Avenue and Pittsburgh Street will be closed between Monday, Sept. 14 and Friday, Oct. 30.
The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform slide repairs, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Motorists should drive with caution when entering work zones and be prepared for changing conditions.
Work on the project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
