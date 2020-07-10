An outdoor recreational business in Ohiopyle has filed an unfair competition lawsuit against another similar business in the small borough.
Ohiopyle Trading Post Inc., through attorney Barry I. Friedman, filed the lawsuit in federal court, naming Wilderness Voyageurs Inc. as the defendant.
In the lawsuit, Friedman indicated that the name “Ohiopyle Trading Post” has been used since 1991 to identify the business for its operations and services.
The lawsuit claimed Ohiopyle Trading Post’s competitor, Wilderness Voyageurs, used “Ohiopyle Trading Post” in a tagline for its ads via Google AdWords. The Google AdWords links to Wilderness Voyageurs.
Eric Martin, the owner of Wilderness Voyageurs, said he did not see the lawsuit, but said the issue was from the name “Ohiopyle Trading Post” being inserted by a tool used by Google AdWords when Wilderness Voyageurs was bidding on terms around the keyword “Ohiopyle.”
“At no time did we use Ohiopyle Trading Post’s name in our advertising,” Martin said. He noted that the mistake was made by the Google tool and has already been corrected, calling the lawsuit “baseless.”
Friedman is seeking an injunction from Wilderness Voyageurs from using anything that falsely represents its services as well as judgment for enhanced damages and legal fees.
