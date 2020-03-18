One man was shot near YMCA in South Union Township at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, and the shooter fled the scene, officials said.
The injured person was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital by STAT MedEvac after he was shot near the tennis courts of the parking lot along South Mount Vernon Avenue. He was in critical condition in the hospital at about 10:30 p.m., but expected to survive, state police said. At that time, no one was in custody.
State police are investigating and attempting to identify a suspect.
"They're actively working it," said state police Trooper Robert Broadwater.
Police were unable to immediately interview the victim. His name was not released.
The YMCA has been closed since Sunday due to coronavirus concerns.
