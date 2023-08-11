Since the Uniontown-based nonprofit One Voice One Community (OVOC) opened in June, about 35 children have come through its doors.
Today, attendees of the OVOC’s programs – focused on giving local young people a place to go and educating them about what opportunities exist – are ready to welcome the public in to see what they’re doing.
“The kids from the summer program have been practicing the song ‘Consider Yourself’ from the musical ‘Oliver’,” OVOC Vice President Jamie Bittner said.
They’ll perform the song at 11:30 a.m., as part of a free, activity-laden open house at the 111 W. Fayette St. facility from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We’re really hoping the community will come out and see what we’re all about,” Bittner said.
One of OVOC’s initiatives is Project LOVE (Let’s Overcome Violence Everywhere), which includes work with at-risk youth, offering them the training and the tools to live better lives. Project LOVE was part of the summer program, and will continue as one of OVOC’s after school programs this year.
Bittner said the summer session’s offerings started modestly with OVOC providing free breakfast and lunches to children. Then, she said, members of the community stepped up and stepped in to share their talents and skills.
“The girls were getting manicures from local manicurists, a state trooper came in and brought pizza, they had a field trip to Fallingwater — all different things they’ve been able to do,” she said.
Both Bittner and Terry Vassar, the president of OVOC, said the nonprofit has partnered with WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital for health care-related offerings that includes an EMT program, an introduction to nursing, and an overview of health care employment opportunities.
“(The hospital) wanted to have more community involvement, so we sat down and decided it would be a great partnership,” Bittner said.
Others involved with OVOC youth programs include the county’s district judges; its juvenile probation, Children and Youth Services and behavioral health offices; local school districts; the Fayette Chamber of Commerce, Pennsylvania State Police Heritage Affairs; Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus; and Genesis House.
Students who come to OVOC are able to attend programs to learn about life skills, financial literacy, the arts, computer technology, cooking and baking, cosmetology, marketing and media, law enforcement and community activities and involvement.
While Friday marks the end of the summer program, officials will also be on hand for a ribbon cutting as OVOC celebrates its grand opening.
As part of that, the organization will hold a community resource fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. that has over 30 vendors, including Dollar Energy Fund, Columbia Gas, CYS and Crime Victims’ Center.
OVOC will also provide games for the children like basketball, football and a variety of inflatable games, and Bittner said the city of Uniontown will provide a firetruck and a police car for the kids to climb in and explore. Additionally, there will be food trucks available and music will be provided by DJ Rambo.
The event is free and open to the public.
Bittner and Vassar expect the after school program to start in October, introducing students to various trades, and offering tutoring services.
OVOC is accepting donations from businesses and individuals, and the organization is always on the lookout for volunteers.
To learn more, visit their website at onevoiceonecommunity.org.
