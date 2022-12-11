Donora plant sitting on 23 million pounds of ammonia

Martha Rial / PublicSource

The Donora Smog Museum on McKean Avenue memorializes the Donora Smog inversion in 1948.

 Martha Rial / PublicSource

An online roundtable featuring local historians and experts will be held next week to discuss the Donora Smog Disaster of 1948 and the environmental impact it had on the region and country.

