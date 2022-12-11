An online roundtable featuring local historians and experts will be held next week to discuss the Donora Smog Disaster of 1948 and the environmental impact it had on the region and country.
The Group Against Smog and Pollution, known as GASP, is hosting the 90-minute webinar at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday that can be viewed online.
The discussion will examine how pollution from a nearby zinc works combined with an unusual weather pattern caused the deadly smog that killed 20 people in Donora in late October 1948.
Donora Smog Museum historians Mark Pawelec and Brian Charlton, along with National Weather Service meteorologist Myranda Fullerton and retired Observer-Reporter staff writer Scott Beveridge will lead the discussion.
The event is free, but people who would like view the webinar must register online at www.gasp-pgh.org.
