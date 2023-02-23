Residents of the 51st Legislative District are invited to join Rep. Charity Grimm Krupa, R-Fayette, for an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony at her new McClellandtown district office, located at 870 McClellandtown Road, Suite 5.
Thursday, February 23, 2023 4:35 AM
Residents of the 51st Legislative District are invited to join Rep. Charity Grimm Krupa, R-Fayette, for an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony at her new McClellandtown district office, located at 870 McClellandtown Road, Suite 5.
The open house will run from 3 to 7 p.m. March 2, with the ribbon-cutting scheduled at 3:30 p.m.
“I encourage everyone to come out, enjoy some light refreshments and learn more about the wide variety of legislative services that are available to help you,” Krupa said.
Available services include assisting residents with state Department of Transportation paperwork, driver’s license and vehicle registration applications and renewals; handicap placards and dead tags (plates); information and applications for senior citizen benefit programs, including property tax/rent rebate and PACE/PACENET prescription drug programs; unclaimed property searches; securing birth and death certificates (photo identification required); state tax forms and others.
The McClellandtown office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached toll-free by calling 833-933-3674.
For the latest district event information and state government updates, visit RepGrimmKrupa.com and Facebook.com/RepGrimmKrupa.
