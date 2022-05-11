While an initiative to significantly whittle down Fayette County’s bench warrant list didn’t quite hit that mark, Sheriff James Custer said last Friday’s Operation Safe Surrender resulted in no jail time for those who took advantage of the program.
“Eighteen warrants were served, and that’s not bad,” Custer said. “But it didn’t make a big dent with what we had.”
The county’s bench warrant list is about 107 pages and contains around 800 warrants, many of which were issued after a criminal defendant didn’t show up for a court appearance. Operation Safe Surrender was a chance for those who have outstanding warrants for missing scheduled court appearances for non-violent offenses to turn themselves in without incurring an additional penalty for the warrant.
The program did not offer amnesty for the original charges, just ensured that those who wanted to clear out what’s known as a “failure to appear” bench warrant a chance to do so without fear of additional penalties.
Custer said those who turned themselves in included people charged with driving under the influence or minor drug offenses.
Before those who participated went before a judge, Custer had time to speak to them and get feedback.
“One man said some of his friends were skeptical, and one guy even said he was prepared to go to jail, but nobody went to jail, and he was glad he took advantage of it,” Custer said. “Now that word got out that it’s not a trick or trap, and people were released, maybe we’ll have more the next time we do it.”
He said he planned to take a look at how things ran on May 6 to see what can be done differently when they offer the program again.
Operation Safe Surrender represented a collaboration of different court-related offices including the district attorney’s, public defender and clerk of courts offices, Court of Common Pleas judges, treatment courts and social service organizations.
To check the county’s bench warrant list, visit fayettecountypa.org/542/sheriff. The list link is on the left side of the page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.