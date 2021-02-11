Organization aims to 'Resurrect Republic'

Republic is nicknamed the “Hub City,” and America Jenette, director for the Resurrect Republic organization, said that nickname is a reminder for Republic’s history as the main destination in the township for shopping, business and entertainment many years ago.
“We had the trains, we had the pharmacy, we had banks, we had two movie theaters at one point. No other area in Redstone Township had any shopping facility, so everybody came here,” she said.
Jenette said activity in the community became stagnant over the years, as members who were once very active in the town are no longer around.
“All the community members who were once here and active have grown old and passed away, their kids moved away, their churches shut down and businesses shut down,” Jenette said. “So we’ve had no events, we’ve had no community spirit in our area for the last 30 years.”
In an effort to restore Republic and bring community together, Jenette founded the Resurrect Republic organization in March last year with her friends and partners Wendy Burkholder and Patricia Bill.
“It’s actually a really beautiful little quaint town, so our initiative is to really bring the community spirit and togetherness of a small town back to life,” Jenette said.
Some of the ways Resurrect Republic is accomplishing this is by having town clean-up days, putting up veteran banners and hosting events like community yard sales and holiday events.
“We are taking the time to repair a lot of little things on the street that are really no one’s responsibility,” she said. “We have some buildings that don’t touch and there is plywood in between the buildings so people don’t fall down off the sidewalk, and these are falling apart and look terrible, so we put new boards up and painted them to look like American flags.”
They also ordered a large tapestry with historical photos of Republic on it to cover buildings that fell or burned down that make the main street look less appealing.
Jenette said they are currently working on getting a food pantry in one of their local churches, as well as two community pantry boxes that will be located on Main Street and another location. They will be filled by Fayette County Community Action and will be available for the public to take or give dry and canned items in the boxes.
Another project they are undertaking is bringing a cat and dog spay and neuter clinic to the area.
“We are just slowly building up speed,” Jenette said.
The organization has recently expanded into three sections after they had more members join their cause. One of the divisions is focused on charity in the community.
The organization has partnered with Towerhill Christian Church to do charitable community outreach. They have taken food to people in need, and during the holiday, they took two truck-loads of donated clothes and Christmas toys to foster children on Christmas Eve.
They have also added a crime watch division. Their hope is that by working with police as a community, the town will be a safer place that discourages wrongdoings in the area.
“Our police are part-time in Redstone Township, so our effort is to police our own community by ways of our crime watch calling and alerting our police to these little incidences,” Jenette said.
Although the organization has about 11 members who attend each meeting, Jenette said there are many others involved in their efforts, including those from churches in the area and the library. So far, she said they have received very positive feedback from the community about the projects they’ve accomplished.
“We are taking the steps as this progresses to see what the town actually needs to sustain itself,” she said. “And we’ve had outstanding support from our community and our businesses.”
