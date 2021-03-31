Barring a surge in COVID-19 cases or state-imposed restrictions that preclude it, the Fayette County Fair will return this year.
“Based on what we’re seeing now, there’s a good chance things will go,” said Bill Jackson, president of the Fayette County Fair Board.
Last June, Jackson said, the fair board made the difficult decision to cancel what would’ve been the 66th annual fair, joining other county fairs in Pennsylvania in calling off the events because of COVID-19 virus as well as restrictions on gatherings related to the pandemic.
Jackson said the cancelation of last year’s fair resulted in a significant loss of revenue. And while some programs and initiatives helped, Jackson said they’re financially behind going into this season.
“Hopefully it will help us get our financial footing back,” he said.
As the fair, scheduled for July 29 to Aug. 7 at the fairgrounds in Dunbar, grows closer, Jackson said the board will continue to monitor what changes they will need to make. He said some would likely be pandemic-related, like the addition of more hand sanitizing stations.
Much like last year leading to the cancelations, Jackson said the board is also looking for the state to come out with clear-cut guidelines about putting together a large-scale event that draws thousands annually.
“That’s the real critical thing,” he said.
In 2018, the fair drew about 88,000 attendees. The following year, thanks in part to cooperative weather, fair organizers said they topped that number.
Although the fair was canceled last year, the Fayette County 4-H Livestock Auction, which normally takes place during the fair, was held as 4-H members had already invested money in their projects.
Last year’s auction was the second-highest grossing sale ever – 2019 was the highest – with 105 buyers, 215 lots sold and grossing $550,216.95, of which $425,754.50 was donated to the Fayette County 4-H Livestock Scholarship Fund.
